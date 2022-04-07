Yandex metrika counter

OSCE welcomes the process of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

OSCE welcomes the process of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The OSCE welcomes the meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, mediated by the President of the Council of the European Union (EU) Charles Michel, and the process launched towards a possible peace agreement, Poland's OSCE Chairmanship has twitted today, News.az reports.

"Poland's OSCE Chairmanship welcomes the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the aegis of President of the Council of the European Union (EU) Charles Michel and launching of the process toward the possible peace agreement. The CiO stands ready to assist in all efforts to ensure a stable and peaceful environment in the South Caucasus." Poland's OSCE Chairmanship twitted.


