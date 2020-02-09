OSCE/ODIHR to unveil initial assessment of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on Feb. 10

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will unveil an initial assessment of the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan on Feb. 10, Head of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission Peter Tejler (Sweden) said.

“The mission opened on January 6,” Tejler added, Trend reports on Feb. 9.

“We have a core team here in Baku,” the head of the mission said. “We are 12, now we are a few more, because it is election day. We started with 12 members, and then we had local national staff, roughly 25. A week later long-term observers came.”

“We have 13 teams all over the country,” Tejler said. “A few days ago short term observers came. In addition, we also have parliamentarians, roughly 80 parliamentarians, also present in country.”

“We are in the process on assessing,” the head of the mission said. “The first assessment will be made tomorrow at the press-conference in the afternoon. It is important to understand that we do follow the process before election day, during election day and after election day.”

“There are things happening afterwards and also at night,” Tejler said. “Today you have voting, then you have counting, and then tabulation of 125 constituency of election commissions.”

“The short-term observers and parliamentarians will leave a few days after the election day and the core team and long-term observers will stay,” the head of the mission added.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

The CEC Secretariat Information Center will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are observing the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

