Yandex metrika counter

OTS congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day

  • Politics
  • Share
OTS congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day

The Organization of Turkic States congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, News.az reports.

"We convey our sincere congratulations to the fraternal Azerbaijani people, the Armed Forces and the Government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, which is the anniversary of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, in which the city of Shusha was liberated, the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and historical justice were restored", the Organization of Turkic States wrote on its page on X.

OTS congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      