OTS to receive Alisher Navoi Int’l Prize for strengthening Turkic unity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) will be honored with the prestigious Alisher Navoi International Prize for its outstanding contribution to fostering unity among Turkic-speaking nations, News.Az reports.

The decision was adopted at the 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held on 6 November 2024 in Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic.During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers also signed the "Decision on adoption of the Regulation of the Permanent Representatives of the Organization of Turkic States."

News.Az