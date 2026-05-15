OTS urban planning dialogue to be held at WUF13 in Baku

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“In the coming days, within the framework of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum to be held in Baku, a high-level dialogue of the Organization of Turkic States on urban planning will be organized,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az