Azerbaijan transits new 977-ton Russian wheat delivery to Armenia

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Wheat has been transported to Armenia through Azerbaijan, marking another transit shipment along regional logistics routes.

The cargo, consisting of 14 railway wagons and totaling 977 tons of wheat, departed on May 15 from Bilajari Railway Station and was routed toward Boyuk Kesik Railway Station, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Authorities noted that this shipment continues a series of transit operations in which goods originating from Russia have been moved to Armenia via Azerbaijan. So far, more than 27,000 tons of grain, over 4,000 tons of fertilizer, as well as aluminum and buckwheat have reportedly been transported along this corridor.

In addition to agricultural goods, energy shipments have also been recorded. Reports indicate that petroleum products, including diesel and gasoline grades AI-92 and AI-95, have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia, highlighting a broader pattern of trade flows between the two countries despite past political tensions.

News.Az