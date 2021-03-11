Our main objective is to continue diversification of our economy - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I am also very grateful for support from EBRD to our energy projects, particularly Southern Gas Corridor, and its last portion - TAP, which EBRD financed at the amount of 1 billion euros. As you know last day of last year we celebrated the inauguration of TAP and the Southern Gas Corridor. So, that was really a historical achievement which changed completely the energy map of Eurasia."

Azerbaijan President İlham Aliyev made the remarks receiving the new President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso and other members of the Bank's senior management.

"Now, as you know our main objective is to continue the diversification of our economy. The results, I think, are very promising, especially this year and last year, despite pandemic, despite some contraction of our GDP we have growth in non-energy related industry production. These two months we have growth of more than 12 percent. So, this is a good indicator of the diversification of our industry. We managed to channel the funds which we accumulated from oil sales to support the private sector, to support our industrial potential and the 12 percent growth in the non-energy industry really is a remarkable event," the head of the state said.

