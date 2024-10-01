Over 100,000 fled Lebanon to Syria as Israeli strikes intensify - UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations refugee chief has announced that Israeli airstrikes have forced 100,000 people to flee from Lebanon into Syria, with this number doubling in just two days.

The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes — Lebanese and Syrian nationals — has reached 100,000. The outflow continues.



UNHCR is present at four crossing points alongside local authorities and @SYRedCrescent to support new arrivals. pic.twitter.com/7dtrghsMH4 — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) September 30, 2024

Filippo Grandi shared the alarming update on X, stating, "The number of people who have crossed into Syria from Lebanon fleeing Israeli airstrikes — Lebanese and Syrian nationals — has reached 100,000. The outflow continues," News.Az reports.He noted that the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) was "present at four crossing points, alongside local authorities and (the Syrian Red Crescent) to support new arrivals."In the last week, Israeli bombardment has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has today begun a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon."In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.

News.Az