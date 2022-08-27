Over 160 diplomats and military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan join international conference in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 160 representatives of diplomatic corps, including foreign ambassadors, military attachés, as well as members of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan have attended the conference dedicated to the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the mine-clearing operations and the use of the urban development potential in the post-conflict period, and opportunities for international collaboration in the city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

Prior to the conference, the participants familiarized themselves with the Fuzuli International Airport.

They also viewed a large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Fuzuli, including the mine-clearing operations in Dovlatyarli village, as well as the aboveground tunnel along the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway that is nearing completion.

News.Az