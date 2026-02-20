Severe snowfall disrupts air traffic in Vienna

Airport officials said limited take-offs may resume around midday, while incoming flights are expected to restart from 1 p.m. local time. However, delays are likely to persist well beyond that point, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Of the approximately 232 flights scheduled to arrive at and depart from Vienna by midday on Friday, at least 150 had already been cancelled due to snow and icy conditions on the tarmac.

The airport warned passengers to expect ongoing disruptions as ground crews continue snow-clearing operations and airlines work to adjust schedules following the weather-related shutdown.

Vienna has experienced heavy snowfall in recent days, creating challenging conditions for air travel across the region and forcing airlines to ground aircraft for safety reasons.