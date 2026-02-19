Azerbaijani athletes excel at Turkic Ski Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani skiers delivered a strong performance at the Turkic States Ski Cup held at the Uludağ Mountain Resort in Türkiye, earning multiple podium finishes in a competitive international field.

The event was organized with the support of the Organization of Turkic States and the Ski Resorts Union of Turkic-Speaking States. Nearly 100 amateur skiers from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan took part in the second edition of the tournament, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Competitors registered in advance battled for top honors in the giant slalom discipline across three age categories: 18–25, 26–45 and 46+ for both men and women.

In the 26–45 women’s category, Azerbaijan’s Elvira Zakarayeva secured second place, finishing behind Kazakhstan’s Nataliya Lapshina and ahead of Türkiye’s Buse Terim.

Azerbaijan achieved its biggest success in the men’s 26–45 race, where Ceyhun Balametov claimed first place. Metehan Taşdemir of Türkiye finished second, while Talip Gülle, also from Türkiye, took third.

Winners were awarded cups and medals, while all participants received commemorative gifts at the closing ceremony.

Organizers said the main goal of the Turkic States Ski Cup is to strengthen cooperation in winter sports among Turkic nations, promote joint competitions and popularize skiing across the region.

Kazakhstan and Türkiye have already put forward bids to host the next edition of the tournament.

