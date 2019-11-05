Over 186M tons of oil extracted at Oil Rocks field in Azerbaijan - SOCAR

The Oil Rocks settlement, having come a long way, has turned into a gigantic industrial and residential complex, which plays an important role in Azerbaijan’s o

About 2,000 wells have been drilled and 333 production sites have been installed, 200 kilometers of flyover and 100 kilometers of oil and gas pipelines have been laid at the Oil Rocks field for the whole operation period, Ahmadov said.

Regarding production volumes, SOCAR spokesperson noted that over a 70-year period, 176 million tons of oil have been extracted from the Oil Rocks field (186 million along with the Palciq Pilpilesi field) and about 13.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas (14.3 billion, respectively).

From January through September 2019, 790,000 tons of oil, 72 million cubic meters of gas were extracted, Ahmadov added.

“Presently, the residual reserves at the field are 210 million tons, and the recoverable reserves are 18-20 million tons,” SOCAR spokesperson said.

