Over 20% of Armenian students to leave Armenia unless they find a job they want

Over 20 percent of students (27%) intend to leave the country unless they find a desired job, representatives of Labor Minister Arman Sargsyan said.

The official presented the results of a survey aimed at revealing problems of relationship between employment and education.

The survey was conducted among 2,500 employers in different areas, 522 students and 195 teachers, news.am reports.

Overall 32.9 percent of working students have a job connected with their profession, and 33.2% said their job is partially connected with their profession.

“The rest 34.3% of students have a job that has nothing in common with their education,” he added.

