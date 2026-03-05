Yandex metrika counter

Over 2.5 tons of drugs seized in southern Afghanistan

Police in Afghanistan have confiscated more than 2.5 tons of narcotics during operations in the Helmand province.

The drugs recovered included hashish, opium, acid, ice, and other substances used in heroin production, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Most of the contraband was seized in the Bahramcha district.

Earlier, police in Nimroz province conducted a similar crackdown, publicly burning around 4 tons of narcotics.

These operations are part of ongoing efforts by Afghan authorities to combat illegal drug trafficking in southern Afghanistan, a region long plagued by narcotics smuggling.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

