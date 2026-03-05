Afghan Taliban’s Kandahar brigade HQ destroyed - VIDEO
Security sources report that Afghan Taliban’s 205 Corps brigade headquarters in Kandahar, Afghanistan has been destroyed in a military operation.
Forces also targeted an ammunition depot belonging to the Taliban during the operation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
BREAKING— The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 5, 2026
Footage released of the Pakistan Air Force’s strikes in Kandahar last night targeting the Brigade Headquarters of the 205th Corps of the Afghan Taliban regime: https://t.co/WZW3WWFHJU pic.twitter.com/QwgDRMOqex
Pakistani airstrikes have just hit Kandahar. pic.twitter.com/CobrwbGL0r— The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 4, 2026
A source added, “The Afghan Taliban are suffering heavy military losses in the effective and strong operations carried out by the Pakistan Army.”
The operation marks a significant blow to Taliban military infrastructure in southern Afghanistan.
By Aysel Mammadzada