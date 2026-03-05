Yandex metrika counter

Afghan Taliban’s Kandahar brigade HQ destroyed - VIDEO
Photo: AP Photo

Security sources report that Afghan Taliban’s 205 Corps brigade headquarters in Kandahar, Afghanistan has been destroyed in a military operation.

Forces also targeted an ammunition depot belonging to the Taliban during the operation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A source added, “The Afghan Taliban are suffering heavy military losses in the effective and strong operations carried out by the Pakistan Army.”

The operation marks a significant blow to Taliban military infrastructure in southern Afghanistan.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

