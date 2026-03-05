Afghan Taliban’s Kandahar brigade HQ destroyed - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security sources report that Afghan Taliban’s 205 Corps brigade headquarters in Kandahar, Afghanistan has been destroyed in a military operation.

Forces also targeted an ammunition depot belonging to the Taliban during the operation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage released of the Pakistan Air Force’s strikes in Kandahar last night targeting the Brigade Headquarters of the 205th Corps of the Afghan Taliban regime: https://t.co/WZW3WWFHJU pic.twitter.com/QwgDRMOqex — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 5, 2026

Pakistani airstrikes have just hit Kandahar. pic.twitter.com/CobrwbGL0r — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 4, 2026

A source added, “The Afghan Taliban are suffering heavy military losses in the effective and strong operations carried out by the Pakistan Army.”

The operation marks a significant blow to Taliban military infrastructure in southern Afghanistan.

