Over 80 NGOs from around world attend Global Consultation meeting on COP29

Azerbaijan’s "Health Service" Public Union has organized a global consultation meeting on the theme "Civil society organizations’ engagement in COP29," News.Az reports.

Over 80 representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) dealing with ecology and healthcare, climate experts, universities and think tanks from the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Moldova, Russia, Albania, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Indonesia, and Chad—attended the meeting held in an online format.

The meeting featured discussions on the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year.

During the meeting, Parvana Valiyeva, Executive Director of the "Health Service" Public Union, shared details about the registration and other issues necessary for the participation of NGOs in the COP.

Kripa Dwarakanath, a Technical Director working at GHD, at multidisciplinary professional services network operating in the UK, made a presentation on COP28 and future prospects. She said that increasing financial investments on sustainability plays a major role in achieving nationally determined contributions (NDC).

Speaking at the meeting, Chief Executive Officer at Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) Uzodinma Adirieje, a global think tank specializing in health and environmental issues, noted that it would be acceptable for NGOs to come together under one umbrella and support the overall process leading up to COP29.

The event then featured the screening of a promotional video on Azerbaijan.

