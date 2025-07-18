Overnight Russian attacks across Ukraine kill at least one, injure five

A rescuer walks past a burning car during a response effort to a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on June 18, 2025. (Photo by Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Russian forces launched a series of overnight attacks across Ukraine on July 18, leading to one fatality and leaving at least five others injured, local officials confirmed.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a strike on the city of Chuhuiv wounded four people, Mayor Halyna Minayeva said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The victims, all of whom have received medical treatment, were injured when Russian forces targeted a residential area.

The attack damaged multiple homes, a medical office, and an educational facility. Emergency crews were dispatched to assess and repair the damage.

Meanwhile, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces launched at least nine Shahed drones at the regional center, injuring a 79-year-old man, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Fedorov also reported that a separate Russian strike on the town of Stepnohirsk killed a 64-year-old man.

News.Az