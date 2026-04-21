Russian drone strike on Sumy injures 15, damages homes and hospital

Photo: A fire broke out at the site of the strike (https://t.me/serhii_kryvosheienko)

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A drone attack launched by Russia on the city of Sumy left at least 15 people wounded, including children, and caused significant damage to residential buildings and a medical facility, Ukrainian officials said on April 21.

Local authorities reported multiple drone strikes in the Zarichnyi district overnight, targeting a residential area where high-rise buildings were damaged, windows were shattered, and several cars caught fire, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One of the drones reportedly struck the roof of a hospital, adding to the destruction in the city.

According to officials, three children aged 13, 15, and 17 were among the injured. All were hospitalized, while other victims, many of them elderly residents, received medical treatment at the scene or nearby hospitals.

Emergency services released images showing fires and widespread damage across affected neighborhoods as rescue workers continued clearing debris.

The attack comes amid continued escalation in northern and eastern Ukraine, where Russian forces have intensified drone and artillery strikes near border regions.

Ukrainian military officials say Russian activity in the Sumy direction has increased in recent weeks, with ongoing attempts to expand control near the border area.

Authorities confirmed that Sumy remains outside direct frontline control, but continues to face frequent long-range drone attacks.

News.Az