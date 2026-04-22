Transport infrastructure hit in Zaporizhzhia, fatality reported

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A strike on transport infrastructure in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region has left one person dead and another injured, according to regional officials.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said Russian forces attacked the area early Wednesday using guided aerial bombs (KABs) and strike drones. Explosions were reported across the region during the night, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said the attack targeted transport infrastructure, with damage confirmed shortly after the strikes. Emergency services were deployed to the scene.

The latest incident comes a day after a large wave of attacks on the region, when officials reported more than 700 strikes across Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas, resulting in additional casualties and widespread destruction.

Authorities also reported separate drone and missile strikes in other parts of Ukraine, including Sumy and Kharkiv, where civilians were injured and residential buildings were damaged.

The Zaporizhzhia region remains one of the most heavily affected areas in the ongoing conflict, with repeated strikes on civilian infrastructure and transport networks.

News.Az