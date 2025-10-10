Overnight Russian attacks leave Kyiv, other regions without power - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a major drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight on October 10, resulting in the death of a 7-year-old boy and injuries to 15 others.

At least twelve people were injured in the capital, while a 7-year-old boy was killed and three people were injured in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

💥 Overnight #Russian attacks leave #Kyiv, other regions without power#Russia launched a major drone and missile attack on #Ukraine overnight on October 10, resulting in the death of a 7-year-old boy and injuries to 15 others.



At least twelve people were injured in the… pic.twitter.com/jCDbNh2Ii6 — News.Az (@news_az) October 10, 2025

Multiple regions introduced emergency power shutdowns amid strikes on the energy grid.

The attacks come amid Russia's intensifying aerial campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months.

Loud explosions and ballistic missiles were reported by Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time as Russia carried out an attack on the Ukrainian capital. Additional explosions were reported at about 3:30 a.m.

"From the explosions that just occurred — a ballistic missile attack is ongoing. Missiles, one after another, air defense is active," Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said at 2:41 a.m., confirming reports of ballistic missiles.

Explosions and the sound of air defense systems operating were earlier reported by a journalist on the ground at about 1 a.m. local time.

Eight out of the 12 people injured in the capital have been hospitalized, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"In Kyiv, due to strikes on critical infrastructure, there are power outages," he added as Russia targeted the Ukrainian capital's critical infrastructure.

A Kyiv Independent journalist in the city was left without water and power amid the strikes on the capital.

The part of the city east of the Dnipro River was left without electricity, and there are issues with Kyiv's water supply, Klitschko reported at 3:34 a.m.

Local authorities also reported disruptions to public transportation, including the metro, due to the outages.

In the Pecherskyi district, emergency services extinguished a fire in a burning residential building caused by falling drone debris, Klitschko said, adding that several floors had caught fire before the blaze was brought under control.

In the Holosiivskyi district, another residential building was damaged, and nearby cars caught fire, Klitschko reported.

Meanwhile, in the Desniansky district, debris from a downed Russian missile landed near a medical clinic, according to preliminary reports.

"Due to a massive... (Russian drone) attack on the capital, there may be outages in electricity and water services. All emergency teams are monitoring the situation and ready to respond," Klitschko previously said.

The DTEK energy company said its specialists are working to restore the power supply, prioritizing critical infrastructure facilities.

Earlier in the night, at around 11:44 p.m. local time, Klitschko reported on Telegram that Ukrainian air defense forces were actively countering the incoming drones.

Emergency power restrictions have been introduced elsewhere in Kyiv Oblast, as well as in the Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts.

About 28,000 households were left without electricity in the Brovary and Boryspil districts of Kyiv Oblast, according to local authorities. Several apartment buildings, shops, and cars were damaged in the region.

In Poltava Oblast, an energy facility was damaged by direct hits and falling debris, leaving 16,578 households and around 800 companies without power, according to Governor Volodymyr Kohut.

News.Az