PACE Bureau meeting to hear observation mission report in connection with presidential elections

The April 23 meeting of the PACE Bureau will hear a report of the observation mission in connection with the presidential elections held in Azerbaijan.

APA reports that the meeting of the Bureau will be held within the framework of PACE's spring session of the PACE to be held on April 23-27.

It should be noted that Viorel Richard Badea led the PACE observation mission in the elections on April 11.

News.Az

