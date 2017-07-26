PACE co-rapporteurs due in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will visit in Baku in one month, PACE co-rapporteur for Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach tweeted July 26, according to Trend.

“The co-rapporteurs will be in Baku in one month and take care of all the cases we got information in the last days,” he tweeted.

News.Az

News.Az