PACE co-rapporteurs due in Azerbaijan

Co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will visit in Baku in one month, PACE co-rapporteur for Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach tweeted July 26, according to Trend.

“The co-rapporteurs will be in Baku in one month and take care of all the cases we got information in the last days,” he tweeted.

News.Az 

