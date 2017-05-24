PACE co-rapporteurs to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

PACE co-rapporteurs are to visit Azerbaijan.

Co-rapporteurs of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach (Austria, SOC) and Cezar Florin Preda will visit Azerbaijan, PACE’s press service told APA.



The exact date and planned meetings will be specified in the coming days.

News.Az

News.Az