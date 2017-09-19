PACE co-rapporteurs welcome Azerbaijan’s readiness for dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stefan Schennach and Cezar Florin Preda, PACE co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan, made a statement at the end of their fact-finding visit to the country Sept. 14-16.

The PACE co-rapporteurs noted in their statement that they welcomed the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on improvement of the operation of the prison system and humanization of criminal policies, Trend reports.

“It is important that this order is now promptly and fully implemented,” reads the statement. “We therefore discussed with the authorities the next steps to be taken to ensure its implementation.”

“We would like to thank the Azerbaijani authorities for the frank discussions and the continued dialogue,” the co-rapporteurs said.

