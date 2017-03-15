PACE members meet with IDPs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation consisting of members of The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has today familiarized with the condition created for Internally Displaced Persons in Masasir settlement of Absheron district, APA reports.

Garay Farhadov, deputy chairman of the State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, said that 95 modern settlements have been constructed in different places of the country in order to improve living conditions of the IDPs.

Thereafter, the PACE members familiarized with the condition created in Zangilan district school #33, kindergarten and exchanged opinions at the meeting with the teaching staff.

PACE members stressed importance of settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh within the international law and return of the refugees and IDPs to their homes.

News.Az

