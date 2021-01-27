PACE President: I congratulate Azerbaijan on the 20th anniversary of its accession to the Council of Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has been a member of the Council of Europe for 20 years. This is a remarkable event. During this time we have made good friends. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the accession of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, we will meet with our Azerbaijani friends, talk about our activities over the past years and share our views and thoughts on that,” President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Hendrik Daems has told AzerTag.

Hendrik Daems has praised Azerbaijan’s 20-year membership in the Organization. Commending Azerbaijan's 20-year membership, the PACE President congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion.

News.Az

