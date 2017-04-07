Yandex metrika counter

PACE sub-committee to hold seminar in Baku

On 31 May 2017, the new PACE Sub-Committee on Children will organise a parliamentary seminar in Baku on “Protecting and empowering children in the digital envir

The seminar will seek to identify and promote policies which will both reduce online threats, promoting a safer Internet for children, and enable children to protect themselves, read a message posted on the Assembly's website. 

