PACE sub-committee to hold seminar in Baku
On 31 May 2017, the new PACE Sub-Committee on Children will organise a parliamentary seminar in Baku on “Protecting and empowering children in the digital envir
The seminar will seek to identify and promote policies which will both reduce online threats, promoting a safer Internet for children, and enable children to protect themselves, read a message posted on the Assembly's website.
