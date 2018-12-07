PACE to observe parliamentary elections in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 10-member delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), headed by Aleksander Pociej (Poland, EPP/CD), will travel to Armenia from 7 to 10 December to observe the conduct of the 9 December parliamentary elections alongside observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the European Parliament and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), news.am reports.

The delegation, accompanied by a member of the Council of Europe’s expert legal body the Venice Commission, will meet representatives of the political parties running, the chair of the Central Election Commission, the head of police and the General Prosecutor, as well as representatives of civil society and the media, before observing the ballot.

News.Az

