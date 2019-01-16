PACE trying to take biased approach against Azerbaijan – Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is trying to take a biased approach against Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2018, Trend reports Jan. 16.

We [Azerbaijan and Russia] cooperated quite well as part of the agencies of the CIS, the UN, the OSCE and in the Council of Europe as well, which is trying to take a biased approach against Azerbaijan as well and attempts are made to also discriminate the rights of Azerbaijani MPs in the PACE,” he said.

Following the hearings in Paris on May 15, 2018, the PACE Committee on Rules of Procedure decided that sanctions should apply to four PACE members - Pedro Agramunt (Spain) for a period of 10 years, Cezar Florin Preda (Romania), Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan) and Jordi Xucla (Spain) for a period of two years.

All four, while remaining members of the Assembly with the right to speak, will be banned during these periods from acting as rapporteurs or election observers, and cannot be chairs or vice-chairs of any committees or sub-committees, or stand for election as president of the Assembly.

They will be unable to represent the Assembly or its committees at any third-party events.

