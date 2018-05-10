Painting exhibition dedicated to national leader Heydar Aliyev launched in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A painting exhibition dedicated to the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has been held at the exhibition hall named after Bahruz Kangarli of the Union of Artists of the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan, AzerTag reports.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov viewed the exhibition.

The exhibition featured portraits of national leader, as well as nearly 100 paintings, models and decorative figures reflecting historical monuments, nature and modern development of the Autonomous Republic.

The chairman of the Supreme Assembly presented the beaded portrait of national leader Heydar Aliyev to the Union of Artists of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Vasif Talibov hailed the choice of paintings displayed at the exhibition dedicated to the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and thanked the artists and organizers of the event.

News.Az

