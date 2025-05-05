Pakistan accuses India of using false propaganda to suspend water treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistani Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal said that blocking water is neither easy nor immediate.

He said that India is suspending the Indus Waters Treaty through baseless and false propaganda, adding that Pakistan will raise the issue at the United Nations, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

“Our narrative is gaining support globally,” he said. “Whenever India violated the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan approached the relevant forums.”

He noted that diplomatic efforts are ongoing, stressing that all political parties in Pakistan stand united with the Pakistan Army.

“This is not the time for blame games,” he said, expressing regret that PTI did not attend yesterday’s briefing. “The government had invited PTI to the meeting,” he added, noting that those who were scheduled to deliver the briefing also invited PTI.

“This is a time for unity in Pakistan,” he said. “We hope PTI will attend the meeting today.”

“If India undertakes any misadventure, it will be met with a befitting response,” he warned, adding, “We hope the world will not allow water to be used as a weapon.

News.Az