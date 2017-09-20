Pakistan Air Force delegation visiting Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of the Pakistan Air Force who is on an official visit in Azerbaijan, honored the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, laid a wreath at his grave in the Alley of Honor.

The delegation has also honored memory of the outstanding scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Khanum Aliyeva, laid flowers on her grave. The Pakistani delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and honored the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who gave their lives in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid flowers on their graves and a wreath at the memorial "Eternal Flame".

Deputy Minister of Defense - Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Ramiz Tairov met with a delegation led by the Chief of the Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.

During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on future prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical sphere and in the field of military education, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

