Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge climate resilience

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, H.E. Khazar Farhadov called on Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam at her office here on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming COP29 summit and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts for effective climate action.During the meeting, Ms. Alam outlined Pakistan's ongoing efforts in preparing for COP29, highlighting the importance of building international consensus on key climate issues and enhancing the country's climate action plans. She stressed that Pakistan’s participation in COP29 would be aimed at ensuring its national interests are represented and strengthening its position within the global climate discourse."Pakistan's preparations for COP29 are part of a broader strategy to engage with international partners and bolster its stance on vital climate issues," said Ms. Alam.She emphasized that the country is actively working towards meeting its emission reduction targets as part of its nationally determined contributions while underscoring the need for international support in achieving sustainable development goals related to climate change.The Coordinator to the Prime Minister also highlighted the critical role of developed countries in fulfilling their financial commitments to assist developing nations in their climate mitigation and adaptation efforts.Pakistan, she noted, has been making significant strides in transitioning to renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, and aims to showcase its renewable energy initiatives at COP29.The ambassador expressed Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the context of climate action. He emphasized the importance of closer bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the areas of sustainable development, climate change, and regional cooperation, noting that the upcoming COP29 summit presents a significant opportunity for both countries to collaborate and advance their mutual interests in these critical areas.The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to working together to address the challenges posed by climate change and to strengthen global climate action efforts.

News.Az