Pakistan confirms Iranian President Pezeshkian’s official visit to Islamabad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially confirmed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will embark on a two-day visit to Islamabad, starting tomorrow.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, announced that the visit is being held at the invitation of Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif. During his stay, President Pezeshkian is scheduled to meet with both Prime Minister Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

High-level discussions will cover a broad spectrum of topics, including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional developments, and key international issues, particularly those concerning the Islamic world.

Iran and Pakistan enjoy deep-rooted relations grounded in shared history, culture, and religious values. The visit is expected to provide a significant opportunity for both nations to further enhance their cooperation and strategic partnership.

News.Az