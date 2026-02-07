Pakistan dismiss Netherlands for 147 in T20 World Cup opener

The Dutch appeared well placed at 127 for four with four overs remaining, but Pakistan applied the brakes as the slow bowlers combined to claim six wickets, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Captain Scott Edwards steadied the innings with a composed 37 off 29 deliveries, but was dismissed attempting an aerial shot against leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Part-time spinner Saim Ayub then struck twice in the 17th over, before left-arm quick Salman Mirza produced a three-wicket burst to bowl out the Netherlands with one ball remaining.

Pakistan, who won the toss and elected to field, conceded just 20 runs in the final four overs. Their bowling effort was backed by a razor-sharp fielding display, highlighted by several outstanding catches in the deep.

Pakistan cannot afford any slip-ups in the group stage after confirming they will not play against India on February 15 following government instructions, a decision that results in forfeited points in Group A.

Pakistan will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka during the 20-team tournament, which is co-hosted by Sri Lanka and defending champions India.