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T20 World Cup
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The Super Eights stage of the ICC T20 World Cup begins this weekend without former champions Australia, after Zimbabwe produced one of the tournament’s biggest surprises by topping Group B.20 Feb 2026-12:22
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The West Indies warmed up for the T20 World Cup Super Eights with a convincing 42-run win over Italy in their final Group C match in Kolkata on Thursday.19 Feb 2026-15:04
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South Africa national cricket team delivered a strong statement ahead of the Super Eights by defeating the United Arab Emirates national cricket team by six wickets in New Delhi on Wednesday.18 Feb 2026-13:58
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Rain threatened to derail Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign on Tuesday as the crucial Group B clash between Ireland and Zimbabwe in Kandy was delayed due to wet weather.17 Feb 2026-15:54
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New Zealand secured their place in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Canada in Chennai on Tuesday.17 Feb 2026-14:38
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Canada’s Yuvraj Samra became the youngest player to score a century at a T20 World Cup after hammering 110 off 65 balls against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday.17 Feb 2026-11:59
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Will Jacks struck the fastest T20 World Cup half-century for England as his side posted 202-7 in a must-win Group C encounter against Italy in Kolkata on Monday.16 Feb 2026-16:30
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South Africa secured qualification for the Super Eights stage of the ICC T20 World Cup on Monday without taking the field, after Afghanistan’s victory over the United Arab Emirates confirmed their progression from Group D.16 Feb 2026-14:58
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Brian Bennett struck an unbeaten half-century to steer Zimbabwe to 169-2 in their T20 World Cup clash against Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.13 Feb 2026-12:26
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