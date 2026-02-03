Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan said it would boycott its T20 World Cup match against India on Feb 15 in Sri Lanka.

Cricket fans in Pakistan have endorsed their team’s decision to boycott the match, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Pakistan said it would not take part in the fixture, despite the risk of a points deduction, following the expulsion of Bangladesh from the competition.

The decision has reignited criticism of what Pakistani officials and supporters describe as double standards in the governance of the sport.

