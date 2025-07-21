Pakistan emphasizes importance of ties with Afghanistan, calls for stronger cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Afghanistan, highlighting the importance of joint cooperation to achieve peaceful coexistence and stability in the region.

This came during a meeting between Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Afghan Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The two sides discussed several issues of mutual interest, including border security and management, regulating transit between the two countries, and the return of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan.

The Pakistani Minister explained that his country has hosted millions of Afghan refugees over the past decades, stressing that Pakistan's doors remain open to the legal entry of Afghan citizens.

Naqvi also emphasized the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries in confronting armed groups that pose a threat to stability in the region, emphasizing the need to intensify bilateral efforts to enhance border security.

News.Az