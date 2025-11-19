Pakistan, EU agree to strengthen cooperation in key sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan and the European Union have agreed to strengthen their collaboration by continuing to work together on shared priorities and deepening cooperation across key sectors.

This agreement was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Ishaq Dar President of the EU Council Antonio Costa in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two sides also reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to multilateralism.

During the meeting, both sides noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory of the Pakistan-EU relationship and agreed to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership across various domains.

Ishaq Dar acknowledged and appreciated the EU's support to Pakistan both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms.

The delegations exchanged views on various areas of mutual interest, including GSP Plus, trade and economic cooperation expansion, and regional and global security developments.

