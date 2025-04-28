Pakistan issues stark warning to India over Pahalgam accusations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned India of a strong and decisive response if tensions escalate over the Pahalgam attack.

"We have offered transparent and neutral investigations into the Pahalgam incident, but we do not trust India’s inquiry process. If India takes any aggressive step, it will receive a befitting reply," he said while addressing a presser in Lahore, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Meanwhile, Naqvi praised Pakistan’s security forces for successfully foiling a major infiltration attempt from Afghanistan, killing 54 militants in the Hasan Khel area of North Waziristan.

He said that those who conspire against Pakistan will face consequences. "This is a message to all who raise arms against Pakistan — their fate will be no different. We will defeat every plot against our country," he asserted.

