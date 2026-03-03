Pakistan mobilizes army amid pro-Iran protests

Pakistan’s Asim Munir, holding a microphone, during his visit at the Tilla Field Firing Ranges in Mangla, Pakistan, on May 1. The field marshal is expected to fly to Washington to meet with the U.S. president in the coming weeks. | Inter-Services Pub

Pakistan has deployed regular army units to the Himalayan region of Gilgit-Baltistan and imposed a nationwide ban on large public gatherings following deadly protests sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Authorities confirmed that troops were sent to Gilgit and Skardu for three days to help restore order. A three-day curfew has also been imposed in both cities, according to Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Ghulam Abbas, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The unrest escalated over the weekend in Skardu, a city in the predominantly Shiite region of Gilgit-Baltistan, where protesters set fire to a United Nations office. Images from the scene showed thick smoke and flames rising from the building. Clashes between demonstrators and security forces left 14 people dead, including one soldier.

The wave of protests intensified after reports emerged of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a joint US-Israeli operation. The developments triggered widespread anti-American demonstrations across Pakistan, which later turned violent.

According to reports, at least 36 people have been killed nationwide in the unrest, while 201 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Pakistan is home to the world’s second-largest Shiite population after Iran. Shiite community leaders have called for further protests in major cities including Lahore and Karachi, despite the government’s nationwide ban on public gatherings and political rallies.

The situation remains tense as authorities seek to prevent further escalation.

