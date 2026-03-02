Pakistan launches massive strikes on positions in Afghanistan- VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s armed forces have destroyed an ammunition depot in Afghanistan’s Khost province.

The reported strike comes as Pakistan says it is continuing operations in response to what it describes as aggression from the Afghan Taliban authorities. Officials said the targeted depot was located in Khost, a province bordering Pakistan that has long been a sensitive security zone, News.Az reports, citing Pakistan Television Corporation.

Video shows Pakistani soldiers crossing the Pakistan-Afghanistan International Border sometime today and first occupying, and later on completely destroying an Afghan Taliban border command-and-control military centre: pic.twitter.com/TqypH9kjE0 — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 2, 2026

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated in recent months over cross-border security concerns, with Islamabad accusing militant groups of using Afghan territory to stage attacks.

Afghan authorities have previously denied allowing their soil to be used for such operations.

آپریشن غضب للحق جاری/خوست ایمونیشن ڈپو تباہ



افغان طالبان کی جارحیت کیخلاف پاک فوج کی بھرپور اور طاقتور جوابی کارروائیاں جاری. پاک افواج نے مؤثر کارروائی کرتے ہوئے فتنہ الخوارج اور افغان طالبان کا خوست میں *ایمونیشن ڈپو* تباہ کر دیا . فتنہ الخوارج اور افغان طالبان رجیم کو پاک… pic.twitter.com/6fLzDGVxKZ — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) March 2, 2026

Fresh Pakistani airstrikes today in Jalalabad, Afghanistan targeting an Afghan Taliban drone warehouse and ammunition depot: pic.twitter.com/sIbLs6zwCl — The STRATCOM Bureau (@OSPSF) March 2, 2026

News.Az