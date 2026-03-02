Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan launches massive strikes on positions in Afghanistan- VIDEO

Photo: Getty Images

Pakistan’s armed forces have destroyed an ammunition depot in Afghanistan’s Khost province.

The reported strike comes as Pakistan says it is continuing operations in response to what it describes as aggression from the Afghan Taliban authorities. Officials said the targeted depot was located in Khost, a province bordering Pakistan that has long been a sensitive security zone, News.Az reports, citing Pakistan Television Corporation.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated in recent months over cross-border security concerns, with Islamabad accusing militant groups of using Afghan territory to stage attacks.

Afghan authorities have previously denied allowing their soil to be used for such operations.

 


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

