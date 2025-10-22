Pakistan navy seizes drugs worth nearly $1 billion in Arabian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a major maritime bust, the Pakistan Navy ship PNS Yarmook has seized narcotics worth nearly $1 billion from two sailboats in the Arabian Sea, marking one of the largest drug interceptions ever reported by the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

According to a statement issued Wednesday, PNS Yarmook intercepted two unflagged dhow boats within 48 hours while operating under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 as part of Operation Al Masmak, launched on October 16, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

During the raids, the crew confiscated over two tons of crystal methamphetamine valued at $822 million, followed by another 350 kilograms of meth and 50 kilograms of cocaine worth an additional $150 million combined. The narcotics were tested and safely disposed of after being brought aboard the vessel, the CMF confirmed.

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, who commands the CTF 150 task force, hailed the operation as “one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF,” adding that it underscored the strength of international naval collaboration.

The Pakistan Navy said the achievement highlights its “unwavering commitment to regional maritime security, global peace, and the collective fight against illicit trafficking at sea.”

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended the crew for their professionalism, noting that the mission strengthened interoperability and defense cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

President Asif Ali Zardari also praised the operation, calling it a moment of “national pride and professional excellence” that demonstrates Pakistan’s dedication to peace and security in the Indian Ocean region.

News.Az