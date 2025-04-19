Sri Lanka confiscates a record amount of narcotics so far this April

Sri Lanka has seized record-breaking amounts of narcotics in April, with authorities confiscating over one ton of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, according to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

According to the PNB, 325.4 kg of heroin and 778.6 kg of crystal methamphetamine have been seized by Thursday. Over 3,000 suspects have been arrested, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In addition, the police seized 25.5 kg of hashish and 553 kg of Kerala cannabis.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Division said recently that a nationwide special operation has been launched to apprehend drug traffickers.

The Sri Lankan government has said that the eradication of drugs is a priority.

News.Az