Pakistan PM congratulates President Aliyev on birthday, highlights deepening ties

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended birthday congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, praising the positive development of relations between the two countries.

In a letter published on the Azerbaijani presidential website, Sharif recalled his visits to Azerbaijan in 2025, noting that they contributed to the further strengthening of bilateral ties, News.Az reports.

“Our cooperation in the economic sphere is also developing successfully, and we are currently finalising the terms for Azerbaijan’s investment of $2 billion in Pakistan. This project will be transformative for the lives of our peoples and will also ensure mutually beneficial economic cooperation,” the Pakistani prime minister said.

Sharif also praised Azerbaijan’s support for Pakistan’s efforts to establish an ASAN Service centre in Islamabad, aimed at delivering innovative and citizen-oriented public services while ensuring transparency, efficiency, and institutional integrity.

“After months of work, the Pakistan ASAN Service centre will be ready by 10 January 2026, when its opening ceremony will take place. The newly established centre will undoubtedly demonstrate to the world that our peoples benefit across all areas of life, including from efficient and modern public service delivery,” he added.

Sharif concluded by wishing President Aliyev robust health and happiness, and extended his wishes of continued prosperity and progress to the people of Azerbaijan.

News.Az