Pakistan reiterates solidarity with Azerbaijan

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

In a post on X, the Pakistani diplomat reiterated his country’s solidarity with Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with Azerbaijan, honoring the memory of the victims of the Khojaly Genocide,” Ambassador Mohiuddin stated.

On February 26, 2025, Azerbaijan marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, a tragic event during the Karabakh conflict. Following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Armenian forces escalated their offensive against Azerbaijanis, leading to the mass murder of civilians in various Azerbaijani villages, including Khojaly. Before the genocide, around 50 residents of Malibeyli and Kushchular villages were killed by Armenian forces in February 1992.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian forces committed the horrific genocide in Khojaly, killing 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly. Over 487 were wounded, and 1,275 were taken prisoner, with the fate of 150 remaining unknown. This massacre is a central part of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, with recognition from several countries, including Pakistan, Sudan, and 22 U.S. states.

News.Az