Pakistan releases nearly 700 Afghan prisoners

A total of 694 Afghan prisoners were released from Pakistani jails over the past week and have safely returned to Afghanistan, Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The detainees, held in various facilities across Pakistan on a range of charges, crossed back into the country via the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province. They received immediate humanitarian assistance there, before being transported to their respective home provinces for reintegration support, said the ministry.

Data from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in July indicates that more than 10,000 Afghan citizens remain imprisoned overseas, mostly in neighboring Iran and Pakistan.

