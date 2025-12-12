Pakistan's car sales rise 43 pct in first 5 months of fiscal year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan's passenger car sales recorded strong growth during the first five months of the current fiscal year, supported by improved economic sentiment, new model launches and better financing conditions, industry data showed on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association, car sales rose 43 percent year on year to 55,239 units from July to November in fiscal year 2025-26, compared with 38,597 units in the same period last year.

In November alone, car sales reached 12,408 units, up more than 50 percent compared with the same month last year, though they declined 8 percent on a monthly basis.

Sales of jeeps and pickups increased by 62 percent to 19,803 units in the first five months, while truck sales rose 101 percent to 2,753 units and bus sales grew 72 percent to 407 units. Motorcycles and rickshaws also posted growth of 32 percent, reaching 762,778 units.

However, tractor sales continued to decline due to lower demand from farmers, who industry experts say are facing reduced agricultural output linked to climate-related challenges.

News.Az