Pakistan says it shoots down another Indian drone

The Pakistan Army has shot down a second Indian quadcopter on the same day along the Line of Control (LoC), according to security sources.

The latest incident occurred in the Satwal sector, where the Indian quadcopter was engaged and downed while conducting surveillance inside Pakistani territory, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Sources confirmed that the drone was a Phantom 4 model.

Security and defence analysts have termed these repeated violations as a reflection of the Indian Army’s irresponsible behaviour, which they say is escalating tensions in the region.

They added that the downing of Indian quadcopters is a clear demonstration of the Pakistan Army’s professional capabilities and state of operational readiness.

Defence experts further warned that such provocations by India are deliberate attempts to destabilise regional peace.

Earlier today, Pakistani security sources reported the downing of an Indian quadcopter for violating airspace.

In Bhimber’s Manaawar sector, the Indian side tried to conduct surveillance using a quadcopter, according to security sources.

The Pakistan Army took timely action and foiled India’s malicious attempt.

