Pakistan shuts airspace to all flights until May 11

Pakistan shuts airspace to all flights until May 11

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s airspace will remain closed to all types of flights until 12:00 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on May 11, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced on Saturday.

The airspace was initially closed at around 3:15 am on Saturday (GMT 2215 Friday) and was scheduled to reopen by Saturday noon time, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

However, the authority extended the closure in a fresh statement issued just before the deadline.

The decision was taken in view of the current security situation, though no specific details were provided in the official announcement.

The suspension affects both domestic and international flights, with airlines advised to make necessary schedule adjustments.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and further updates will be issued as needed.

The closure comes amid rising regional tensions between the two neighbouring Asian countries.

News.Az